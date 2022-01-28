  • Home
  • 2022 January 28 17:06

    UPM sets its sights on Rotterdam for new biorefinery

    The Finnish company UPM has selected Rotterdam as the desired location for constructing a new bio-refinery, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release. This was announced by UPM when the company presented its annual figures. UPM wants to increase its production capacity and has recently been exploring two possible sites where it can achieve this ambition. UPM is now focusing fully on Rotterdam to develop its plans.

    Companies that produce renewable fuels, such as UPM, basing their operations here is perfectly consistent with the Port Authority's strategy to make the port of Rotterdam and its industry cluster more sustainable. A site has been reserved for UPM at Maasvlakte 2.

