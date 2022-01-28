2022 January 28 16:41

GCT Bayonne orders Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers

Global Container Terminals (GCT) Bayonne, New Jersey, USA, has ordered two more Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers as part of a continuing modernization and upgrade of equipment. The order was booked in September 2021. The machines will be delivered by the end of August 2022 at the latest, according to the company's release.

The two Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers on order are of the type NSC 624 E, lifting containers 1-over-1 in a horizontal transport role. They will reinforce the fleet of 17 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers that GCT Bayonne already operates. This manually operated fleet transports containers between the quayside and the container yard, which comprises automated RMGs and manually operated RTGs, both supplied by Konecranes.

The Sprinter Carriers on order are equipped with very eco-efficient Tier 4f diesel-electric drives that comply with the latest emission standards of the Environmental Protection Agency in the USA and the EU. The machines will be equipped with diesel particulate filters that greatly reduce NOx emissions and soot particles. Their control systems are intelligent, running the diesel engine in an optimum RPM range for maximum eco-efficiency. Konecranes Noell straddle carriers are known for their reliability and economy. They are equipped with direct drives running through their hub motors, which reduces the number of parts subjected to wear and tear.

GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver. It operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. GCT USA on the East Coast operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York on Staten Island, NY, and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals on the West Coast: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC.



