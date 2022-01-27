2022 January 27 17:35

Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of LPG-fueled LPG carrier CRYSTAL TRINITY

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced today it has delivered the 84,000 m3 capacity liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier CRYSTAL TRINITY for KUMIAI NAVIGATION (PTE) LTD. This is the 65th LPG carrier built by the company, according to the company's release.

This vessel is a dual-fuel LPG carrier using LPG and low-sulfur fuel oil, and Kawasaki’s second 84,000 m3 LPG carrier adopting a dual-fuel main engine.

Kawasaki plans to develop and build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards, as well as to develop and offer other eco-friendly marine technologies, to contribute to the establishment of a low-carbon/decarbonized society. These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen, considered to be the next-generation energy source.

Specifications

Length overall 229.90 m

Molded breadth 37.20 m

Molded depth 21.90 m

Molded draft 11.60 m

Speed Approx. 17.0 kn

Crew complement 29s

Gross tonnage 49,943 t

Deadweight 55,068 t

Cargo tank capacity 84,222 m3

Main engine One set of Kawasaki-MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIP diesel engine

Classification/country of registration Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) / Singapore

Delivery date January 26, 2022



