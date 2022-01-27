2022 January 27 18:35

ABP launches the first of its new tranche of port-manufacturing sites at Port of Hull

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has launched the first of its new tranche of port-manufacturing sites, called the Humber International Enterprise Park (HIEP), at ABP’s Port of Hull. ABP has appointed leading commercial property consultants, CBRE together with Savills, to act as agents and to advise on the project, according to the company's release.

The 468 acres of prime land of the HIEP site includes 212 acres of port estate that benefits from Enterprise Zone Status, being situated within the Humber Freeport Tax Assisted Zone.

The site also has potential quayside access to the Port of Hull via a dedicated road/rail link, which can offer the benefit of access to port facilities.

With on-site renewable energy generation at the port (including the UK’s largest commercial rooftop solar array), a large skilled workforce in the Humber, and strong road and rail connectivity, this site is ideally suited for port-centric manufacturing and logistics.



This development site in the Humber is the first of a tranche of 14 sites, of more than 1,000 acres of development land, that ABP has brought forward to support the UK’s supply chain, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.