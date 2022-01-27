2022 January 27 15:35

Construction of support fleet base in Ust-Luga approved by Glavgosexpertiza

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport 2022

FSUE Rosmorport says it has obtained an approval of the project on construction of support fleet base in Ust-Luga from Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise).



The project foresees the construction of support fleet base in Ust-Luga to be resumed and completed, design documentation developed in 2008 to be adjusted to the revised urban planning legislation.



The base of support fleet in the port of Ust-Luga is intended for accommodation and maintenance of port fleet (tugboats, pilot vessels, oil skimmers, boom-laying boats, etc.), collection and disposal of waste from ships calling at the port of Ust-Luga, as well as monitoring and response to oil spills.



The project envisages construction of a facility for thermal incineration of waste which is to reduce the risk of discharge of ship waste in the Gulf of Finland.



The support fleet base in the port of Ust-Luga was an active phase of construction between 2011 and 2017. Major works on construction and assembling of buildings and facilities was completed as well as major works on development of utility networks and installation of equipment. However, a bankruptcy procedure initiated against General Contractor PST JSC in 2017 lead to a cancellation of the state contract and all construction works were terminated.



With the approval obtained for construction and assembling, the works are expected to be resumed in Quarter 3 of 2022.