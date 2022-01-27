2022 January 27 16:17

Suez Canal Economic Zone signs local and foreign contracts for Sokhna port new berths works

Suez Canal Economic Zone signed two contracts for the supply of cannons and crane rails with major local and foreign companies working in the field. These contracts are part of Sokhna port development plan and the construction of 4 new basins and 18 km of berths for various activities, according to SCZone's release.

Eng. Yehia Zaki, chairman of SCZone, Major General Hossam El-Din Mostafa, Head of the Roads and Bridges Authority, and Engineer Nabil Tadros, Director of Sigma Supplies Company, signed a contract to supply crane rials for the currently implemented berths in Sokhna.

Eng. Yehia Zaki and Major General Hossam El-Din Mostafa also signed a contract with Mr. Paul Welling, director of the Dutch company Trillberg for Marine Systems, for the supply of rubber fenders and cannons that will be composed on the berths of the port.



The new works include the implementation of 4 basins next to the old basins (2,1), 18 km of new basins with a depth of 18 meters, the construction of trading yards with an area of (5.6 million square meters), commercial and logistic areas with an area of (5.3 km2) served by a network of railways with a length of ( 33 km) connected to the high-speed electric train Sokhna / Marsa Matrouh, the arterial road with a length of approximately 14 km to connect the berths and the port, and the construction of a breakwater with a length of 1050 m. The basins have berths with various activities, for instance: General cargo stations, chemical goods stations, ro-ro stations, and multi-purpose stations.



It is also worth noting that Sokhna Port achieved an increase in the rate of container imports from January to June 2021 by 39% compared to the same period in 2020. The port also achieved an increase of 23% over the previous year in terms of the volume of container exports. Sokhna port witnessed an increase of 25% compared to the same period in 2020, for the total trading movement inside the port.

The higher rates of Sokhna port performance is a confirmation of the “creating opportunity” strategy adopted by SCZone and its second phase, the five-year plan (2020-2025), which aims to maximize the benefit from SCZone assets to become the preferred destination for regional and international investment as a part of Egypt’s 2030 vision.