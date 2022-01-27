2022 January 27 13:28

FESCO confirms compliance with standards for operation of vessels in US waters

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it has confirmed its membership in the Marine Preservation Association (MPA) of the United States of America.

Participation in the MPA allows FESCO vessels to operate in territorial waters of the United States as well as contact response services of the Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) and the Oil Spill Removal Organization (OSRO) in case of emergency.



FESCO has extensive work experience on the American direction. Vessels of the Group make regular calls at ports of the US, including within the FESCO ArcticLine service, which connects the Far East of Russia and ports of China and the US.



The Marine Preservation Association (MPA) was established in 1990 to develop a spill response system in territorial waters of the United States.