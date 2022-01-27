2022 January 27 09:48

Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress

The Congress will be held on 16-17 February 2022 in Moscow

Registration of delegates for the International Congress “ Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” continues but the number of seats for in-person participation is reduced due to COVID-related restrictions. Online participation is not limited. The Congress Programme can be provided upon request.

The 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

General Partner – FSUE Rosmorport. General Sponsor – Damen Shipyards Group.

Partners FSUE Hydrographic Company and FSBI – Marine Rescue Service.

The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



Read more about the Congress >>>>