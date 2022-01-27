-
2022 January 27 09:12
Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of supply disruption risks
Oil prices fell by 0.85%-0.87%
As of 27 January 2022, 07:40 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.85% lower at $87.99 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.87% to $86.59 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are decreasing on reduction of supply disruption risks.
2022 January 27
|09:29
|Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
|09:12
|Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of supply disruption risks
|08:57
|MABUX: Global bunker market to continue firm upward evolution on Jan 27