2022 January 27 09:12

Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of supply disruption risks

Oil prices fell by 0.85%-0.87%

As of 27 January 2022, 07:40 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.85% lower at $87.99 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.87% to $86.59 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing on reduction of supply disruption risks.