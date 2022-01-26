2022 January 26 18:06

Safe Bulkers announces agreement for the acquisition of one Capesize class dry-bulk Japanese vessel

Safe Bulkers, Inc., an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a 2014-built, Japanese, dry-bulk, 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel, to be named MV Maria, with a scheduled delivery date within February 2022. The vessel will be acquired at a purchase price of $33.8 million and will be financed from the cash reserves of the сompany, according to the company's release.



About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company’s common stock, Series C and Series D preferred stock is listed on the NYSE, where it trades under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.