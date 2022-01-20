2022 January 20 15:31

Hafnia plans to acquire 12 modern LR1 tankers

Hafnia Limited can confirm that the сompany is in advanced negotiations with Scorpio Tankers Inc regarding the acquisition by Hafnia of 12 modern LR1 tankers, against cash consideration, according to the company's release.

Hafnia will provide further information in due time.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is one of the world's leading oil product tanker owners and operators. The company provides transportation of oil and oil products to leading national and international oil companies, major chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia commercially operates a fleet of 198 vessels. Among them, 108 are owned or chartered-in, including 10 owned LR2s, 34 owned and chartered-in LR1s, 52 owned and chartered-in MRs and 12 owned Handy vessels. This excludes the CTI fleet, for details, please see press release as 11 November 2021. Hafnia is a global company with offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston and Mumbai. The Company is affiliated with BW Group, an international shipping group that has worked in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.