2022 January 18 18:45

X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press

X-Press Feeders has launched Germany Sweden X-Press (GSX) in early January 2022.

The GSX service is run with 1 vessel deployed in the following rotation:

Bremerhaven – Hamburg – Södertälje – Åhus - Bremerhaven

GSX is a fixed weekly service and offers it's customers a chance to cross position empty units from Södertälje to Åhus.