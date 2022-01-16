  • Home
  • 2022 January 16 12:19

    Simpson Spence Young acquires Anchor Shipbroking Inc.

    Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the largest independent shipbroker in the world, has announced the acquisition of Anchor Shipbroking Inc.

    Based in Piraeus, Greece, Anchor Shipbroking are specialists in Sale & Purchase, offering a full range of services to their global network of clients.

    This acquisition further strengthens SSY’s S&P offering and is part of a long-term investment strategy to build out their forward order book, combining newbuildings and S&P with long-term period and projects.

    Expanding their S&P division has been a key focus for the organisation and in 2021 SSY announced that Toby English would be joining the firm to head up the global S&P department which has teams based across the world including London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

    “We are very excited to be growing our global S&P presence with the addition of the Anchor team. The Greek market is a crucial part of our S&P activities, and Anchor will be an invaluable addition to this, enabling us to provide a more dynamic service to our clients across a number of sectors.” - Toby English, Global Head of S&P.

    The Anchor team will join SSY’s Dry Cargo team that is based in the new SSY Athens office, which has recently opened in Glyfada and was announced earlier this week.

    Mark Richardson, Chairman of SSY commented: “We are delighted to welcome the Anchor team to the Simpson Spence Young family. Their skills and expertise will help further strengthen our S&P offering and we look forward to working with them to develop key S&P markets. This is an exciting time for us as we continue to grow and look for further acquisitions to expand the SSY team.”

    Koulis Theodorakakos of Anchor Shipbroking commented: "We are glad to be part of a global leader with whom we already have an excellent relationship and strongly believe that this is an amazing venture for both companies. In SSY we have found a sound and experienced global partner, allowing Anchor’s team to reinforce its local lead and expand its international position’’.

