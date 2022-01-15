2022 January 15 13:02

Balk Shipyard joins forces with Zhongying

Balk Shipyard said it has formed a strategic partnership with Zhongying International, the Chinese investment holding company to deliver world-class shipping expertise to the global superyacht market. The superyacht industry is experiencing exponential growth.



"This is the perfect moment for Balk Shipyard with our leading-edge craftsmanship and 220+ years of expertise in rebuilds, refits, repairs, new builds and aluminium construction, to establish ourselves as one of the leading luxury yachting companies in the world."



"Zhongyings investment gives us significant leverage to take on bigger shipbuilding projects than ever before, with zero compromise on quality and innovation. This is game-changing not only for Balk Shipyard and our wider nautical family, but also across the superyacht industry at large."