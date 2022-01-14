  • Home
  • 2022 January 14 17:51

    Some 700 samples of sea water and atmospheric air tested at CPC Marine Terminal sites near Novorossiysk in 2021

    Image source: CPC
    Some 700 samples of sea water and atmospheric air were tested as part of environmental compliance assurance at CPC Marine Terminal sites near Novorossiysk in 2021, CPC says in its press release.

    The following actions were completed under the approved air environmental monitoring programs and the atmospheric air monitoring programs on the sanitary protection zone perimeter.

    water was monitored monthly in the Black Sea offshore area. Samples were taken at two points near the small boat shelter and at nine near the single point moorings. A total of 132 samples were taken and tested throughout the year. No maximum allowable concentrations were found to be exceeded based on indicators controlled. Last 2021 samples were taken on 13 December. Oil product content in water was less than 0.02 mg/m3, which is significantly below MAC (0.05 mg/m3);

    atmospheric air quality was monitored quarterly on the sanitary protection zone perimeters of the Tank Farm and Shore Facility of the CPC Marine Terminal. The total number of monitoring points was 7. No maximum allowable concentrations were found to be exceeded based on all indicators controlled - nitrogen dioxide, carbon oxide, sulfur dioxide, saturated hydrocarbons (С1-С5, С6-С10, С12-С19), hydrogen sulfide, toluene, benzene, xylene, methylmercaptan, ethylmercaptan. The total number of samples tested for each of the substances was 350;

    atmospheric air quality was monitored weekly for the above-listed indicators on the border of the closest residential area near the Tank Farm and the Shore Facility of the CPC Marine Terminal . The total number of monitoring points was 4. A total of 208 samples were tested for each substance. No maximum allowable concentrations were found to be exceeded.

    Atmospheric air monitoring results were submitted ever quarter to the territorial department of Rospotrebnadzor in Novorossiysk.

    The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

    CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

