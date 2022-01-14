2022 January 14 18:36

Ernst Meyer appointed Torvald Klaveness CEO from April 1st, 2022

Torvald Klaveness today announces that Ernst Meyer, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Klaveness Ship Management, will succeed Lasse Kristoffersen as President and Chief Executive Officer of Torvald Klaveness from April 1st, 2022.



Meyer has been with Torvald Klaveness in 2019 in the roles of Chief Operations Officer and Managing Director for Klaveness Ship Management, having previously spent close to 20 years with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) in various executive positions. He holds a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.



About Klaveness

Torvald Klaveness is a pioneering shipping company with the vision to improve the nature of shipping and the ambition to make seaborne supply chains resilient, decarbonized, and cost-effective. The group today consists of five business units; Through Klaveness Combination Carriers, the company takes an active part in the transition to low-carbon shipping with the unique concept of combination carriers.