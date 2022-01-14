2022 January 14 17:26

PSA container throughput up by 5.6 % to 91.5 mln TEUs in 2021

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA) handled record container volumes of 91.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) at its port projects around the world for the year ending 31 December 2021, according to the company's release.

The Group’s volume increased by 5.6 % over 2020, with flagship PSA Singapore contributing a record 37.2 million TEUs (+1.6%) and PSA terminals outside Singapore handling 54.3 million TEUs (+8.4%).

About PSA International

PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises more than 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses and marine services. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global team, PSA actively collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver world-class port services alongside, develop innovative cargo solutions and co-create an Internet of Logistics. As the partner of choice in the global supply chain, PSA is “The World’s Port of Call”.