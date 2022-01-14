2022 January 14 14:46

Titan LNG collaborates with Corsica Linea on delivery of LNG and bioLNG in the Port of Marseille for Corsica Linea’s new Ro-Pax ferry

Titan LNG has secured the tender for the delivery of LNG in the Port of Marseille for Corsica Linea’s new Ro-Pax LNG-fuelled ferry, A Galeotta, according to the company's release.

This partnership marks the significant expansion of Titan’s operations into the Mediterranean which will enhance the availability of LNG, bioLNG, and in the longer run hydrogen-derived LNG in the region. Titan will start with Truck-to-Ship operations for a period of time until the Krios vessel – a 4,500 cbm LNG bunker vessel – arrives that will be able to supply the wider Mediterranean region with LNG and bioLNG as a marine fuel.

Corsica Linea’s new LNG-fuelled ferry, A Galeotta, which is currently under construction at the Visentini shipyard in Italy, marks the company as a frontrunner in the region when it comes to decarbonisation. The LNG-powered ferry is set to begin sea trials in May 2022.

Since the vessel is designed to be powered by LNG, it will be versatile and future-proof. Lower and zero carbon variations of LNG such as bioLNG and hydrogen-derived LNG can be dropped into its fuel tanks with no changes required to the infrastructure. These can even be blended with conventional LNG to reduce emissions further. GHG emissions and local emissions will be reduced immediately by using readily available LNG and bioLNG, while a safe, practical pathway to zero carbon hydrogen-derived LNG is open.

Increasing collaboration and strong partnerships are essential for the maritime industry to successfully decarbonise. Close cooperation between the Port of Marseille, Corsica Linea and Titan, as well as the expansion of Titan’s business to the Mediterranean region, highlights the trust in LNG and its derivatives as leading sustainable marine fuels. It also shows that investments in LNG infrastructure and LNG-fuelled vessels pose less risk than some alternatives fuels.





