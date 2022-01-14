2022 January 14 14:29

Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal fell by 2.2% in 2021

Image source: POT

Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) has summarized its operational results of 2021. The global crisis continued affecting the oil market and the economy worldwide. As compared with the record high result achieved in 2020, POT slightly decreased its throughput in 2021 - by 2.2% to 9 million tonnes, says the stevedore.

Last year, dark oil products accounted for the bulk of POT’s turnover – 5.8 million tonnes, 3.6% more than in 2020. Handling of light oil products including kerosene totaled 3.2 million tonnes, 12.5% less, year-on-year.

According to Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of POT BoD, the terminal managed to retain its throughput at the level nearly the same as in the previous year, particularly due to increased handling of dark oil products. Mikhail Skigin emphasized that the demand for oil products continued to recover globally and in Russia. Therefore, large amount of light oil products did not leave the country while exports of dark oil products continued.

“Last year, the coronavirus still had a profound effect on the world – new variants appeared and methods to fight the pandemic toughened. At the same time, the year of 2021 saw a favorable situation with the oil market having acquired a recovery momentum, the number of lockdowns decreased, active vaccination let people intensify their movements between the countries. Those factors let POT come close to the record-high results of 2020 when the terminal handled 9.2 million tonnes. Well-coordinated work of POT and other market players played an essential role as well as carefully developed logistics and optimization of all production processes throughout the entire technological chain of oil products transshipment, — says Mikhail Skigin. — For 2022, we forecast certain reduction of handling volumes with the further decrease of the demand for dark oil products. There are high chances of its impact on POT results although the terminal will continue handling essential volumes of this cargo. Perhaps, we will manage to replace part of those volumes will light oil products”.

In 2022, POT will continue modernization of its ‘old’ part which was officially kicked off in September 2021 in with personal participation of Saint-Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov. Obsolete storage facilities will be replaced with a modern complex for transshipment of oil products. The project implementation will generate new jobs of high qualification, let increase of tax revenues and ensure improvement of the port’s environmental safety with double-wall tank technology virtually eliminating the risk of oil spills. In 2021, POT was given a status of a strategic investor into the city economy which confirms high interest of the city in this project.

In 2021, the terminal confirmed its ISO Environmental Management System standard and obtained certificates of compliance with Quality Management System and Occupational Health and Safety Management System standards. POT’s volunteer emergency response team also passed recertification The company specialists took part in two large-scale OSR and firefighting exercises and demonstrated highly professional and well-coordinated work.

A number of social project were implemented in 2021. The company provided financial assistance to purchase costly equipment for Saint Martyr Elizabeth City Hospital in Saint-Petersburg. Earlier, medical equipment was supplied to the Botkin Clinical Hospital for the Infectious Diseases and to municipal outpatient clinics.

Partnership with the State Hermitage Museum continues as well. POT supported the restoration of Catherine the Great and Maria Feodorovna portraits in the framework of the project “Great Women of the Russia Imperial Court”. We also supported the issue of a scientific catalogue “A Dream of Italy. The Marquis Campana Collection” in Russian.

As part of our cooperation with the Russian Museum, POT organized a festival “Christmas in Stroganov Palace” for children of Botkin Clinical Hospital's employees, children of POT employees and those studying in School No 54 of Saint-Petersburg’s Kasnoselsky District.

“Despite the new challenges, POT is set to improve its operations while providing seamless services of high quality. Among the tasks of the new year is further modernization of the terminal’s “old” part, optimization of logistic and technological processes. We hope that efficient work of POT team will help maintain the current turnover and contribute a lot to the economy of Saint-Petersburg. Stable financial position of the company will let the company retain its position in the highly competitive market and to invest in ecological, charity and cultural initiatives”, said Mikhail Skigin.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

Related links:

Petersburg Oil Terminal handled 6.9 million tonnes of oil products in 9M’21, down 1% YoY>>>>

Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins >>>>