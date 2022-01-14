  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal fell by 2.2% in 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 14 14:29

    Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal fell by 2.2% in 2021

    Image source: POT
    Handling of dark oil products rose by 3.6%

    Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) has summarized its operational results of 2021. The global crisis continued affecting the oil market and the economy worldwide. As compared with the record high result achieved in 2020, POT slightly decreased its throughput in 2021 - by 2.2% to 9 million tonnes, says the stevedore.

    Last year, dark oil products accounted for the bulk of POT’s turnover – 5.8 million tonnes, 3.6% more than in 2020. Handling of light oil products including kerosene totaled 3.2 million tonnes, 12.5% less, year-on-year.

    According to Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of POT BoD, the terminal managed to retain its throughput at the level nearly the same as in the previous year, particularly due to increased handling of dark oil products. Mikhail Skigin emphasized that the demand for oil products continued to recover globally and in Russia. Therefore, large amount of light oil products did not leave the country while exports of dark oil products continued.

    “Last year, the coronavirus still had a profound effect on the world – new variants appeared and methods to fight the pandemic toughened. At the same time, the year of 2021 saw a favorable situation with the oil market having acquired a recovery momentum, the number of lockdowns decreased, active vaccination let people intensify their movements between the countries. Those factors let POT come close to the record-high results of 2020 when the terminal handled 9.2 million tonnes. Well-coordinated work of POT and other market players played an essential role as well as carefully developed logistics and optimization of all production processes throughout the entire technological chain of oil products transshipment, — says Mikhail Skigin. — For 2022, we forecast certain reduction of handling volumes with the further decrease of the demand for dark oil products. There are high chances of its impact on POT results although the terminal will continue handling essential volumes of this cargo. Perhaps, we will manage to replace part of those volumes will light oil products”.

    In 2022, POT will continue modernization of its ‘old’ part which was officially kicked off in September 2021 in with personal participation of Saint-Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov. Obsolete storage facilities will be replaced with a modern complex for transshipment of oil products. The project implementation will generate new jobs of high qualification, let increase of tax revenues and ensure improvement of the port’s environmental safety with double-wall tank technology virtually eliminating the risk of oil spills. In 2021, POT was given a status of a strategic investor into the city economy which confirms high interest of the city in this project.

    In 2021, the terminal confirmed its ISO Environmental Management System standard and obtained certificates of compliance with Quality Management System and Occupational Health and Safety Management System standards. POT’s volunteer emergency response team also passed recertification The company specialists took part in two large-scale OSR and firefighting exercises and demonstrated highly professional and well-coordinated work.

    A number of social project were implemented in 2021. The company provided financial assistance to purchase costly equipment for Saint Martyr Elizabeth City Hospital in Saint-Petersburg. Earlier, medical equipment was supplied to the Botkin Clinical Hospital for the Infectious Diseases and to municipal outpatient clinics.

    Partnership with the State Hermitage Museum continues as well. POT supported the restoration of Catherine the Great and Maria Feodorovna portraits in the framework of the project “Great Women of the Russia Imperial Court”. We also supported the issue of a scientific catalogue “A Dream of Italy. The Marquis Campana Collection” in Russian.

    As part of our cooperation with the Russian Museum, POT organized a festival “Christmas in Stroganov Palace” for children of Botkin Clinical Hospital's employees, children of POT employees and those studying in School No 54 of Saint-Petersburg’s Kasnoselsky District.

    “Despite the new challenges, POT is set to improve its operations while providing seamless services of high quality. Among the tasks of the new year is further modernization of the terminal’s “old” part, optimization of logistic and technological processes. We hope that efficient work of POT team will help maintain the current turnover and contribute a lot to the economy of Saint-Petersburg. Stable financial position of the company will let the company retain its position in the highly competitive market and to invest in ecological, charity and cultural initiatives”, said Mikhail Skigin.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

    Related links:

    Petersburg Oil Terminal handled 6.9 million tonnes of oil products in 9M’21, down 1% YoY>>>>

    Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins >>>>

Другие новости по темам: POT, Petersburg Oil Terminal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 14

17:06 HHLA Sky and the HPA form technology partnership at the Port of Hamburg
16:35 Shell signs contract with thyssenkrupp for green hydrogen plant
16:15 Maersk launches new reefer train service between Algeciras and Marin
15:56 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y
15:33 Port Vitino investor to announce design competition in Q1’2022
15:14 The newest Viking's ocean cruise ship floats out at the shipyard in Ancona
15:13 A.P. Møller - Mærsk announces revenue of USD 18.5bn for Q4 2021
15:00 Rosterminalugol handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal in 2021, down 8% YoY
14:46 Titan LNG collaborates with Corsica Linea on delivery of LNG and bioLNG in the Port of Marseille for Corsica Linea’s new Ro-Pax ferry
14:29 Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal fell by 2.2% in 2021
12:45 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LPG terminal in Primorsky Territory
12:23 Volvo Car Gent extends electric drive in North Sea Port
12:00 United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 19 ships in 2021
11:48 Port of San Diego awards contract to double cruise ship shore power capability
11:17 A consortium of Japanese companies complete the “Joint Technological Development Programme for the Demonstration of Unmanned Ships”
10:56 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet entered Indian port of Cochin
10:34 Philly Shipyard to build the first Jones Act Subsea Rock Installation Vessel
10:24 EC adopts a decision prohibiting a merger that would combine two leading global shipbuilding companies
10:12 ICS and IMPA shipping guidance can help curb pilot transfer fatalities
09:51 Baltic Dry Index as of January 13
09:46 MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker prices on Jan 14
09:32 Indian Register of Shipping prepares Disaster Management Plan for ports of Gujarat Maritime Board
09:16 Crude oil prices decrease as demand falls
09:10 New X-Press Feeders feeder service connects Hamburg with Södertälje and Ahus in Sweden
08:58 APM Terminals commits to industry-leading reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

2022 January 13

18:42 Brittany Ferries sells Cap Finistère to Italian shipping company GNV
18:27 The Port of Barcelona tenders out the pilot project to supply electricity to ships at the BEST terminal
18:06 Chevron HDAX 9700 oil gains unique approval for MAN four-stroke engines using gas or distillate fuels
17:55 OOCL presents 2022 OCEAN Alliance products
17:48 Singapore closes 2021 with record container throughput of 37.5 million TEUs
17:48 First companies for NextGen District in Port of Antwerp sign agreement
17:15 OneOcean Group launches the industry’s first Environmental Planner as part of its Voyage Planning platform
16:47 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2021
16:45 Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022
16:22 Brittany Ferries transports its first CMA CGM container from France to UK
15:41 Leading Maritime Cities report 2022: Singapore still in top spot followed by Rotterdam and London
15:34 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir left Saint-Petersburg for Murmansk
15:21 DNV Conference brings together industry voices to show collaboration is shipping’s true fuel of the future
14:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 02, 2022
14:15 ABS publishes Guide for methanol-fueled vessels
13:52 Freeport of Ventspils summarized results of 2021
13:14 Van Oord to install scour protection at Seagreen offshore wind farm
12:49 Mashpromleasing and Severnaya Verf sign yet another agreement on equipment leasing
12:10 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports discuss zero-emissions goals progress
11:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLRT ship repair yard in Klaipeda
11:23 PTP to invest over EUR 150m following record volumes in 2021
11:12 BC Ferries names its sixth Island Class ferry
10:24 Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy” project
10:07 MABUX: Bunker price may continue to rise on Jan 13
09:58 NSC and MES support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors
09:36 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of January 12
09:12 TECO 2030 signs MoU with Gen2 Energy
08:04 Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden

2022 January 12

18:47 Wales and Short Sea ports celebrate strong year for cruise
18:27 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new LNG carrier
18:18 RF Navy’s newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov arrived in Sevastopol
18:07 Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway
17:53 NOVATEK and Fortum agree on renewable power supply
17:51 Colombo Port starts construction of East Container Terminal