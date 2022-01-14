2022 January 14 12:45

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LPG terminal in Primorsky Territory

Annual capacity of the terminal facilities is planned at up to 1 million tonnes



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on construction of an LPG terminal in the Perevoznaya bay of the Primorsky Territory.



The construction site is located in the town of Primorsky, Khasan District, Primorsky Territory within the seaport of Vladivostok. Annual capacity of the terminal facilities is planned at up to 1 million tonnes. The terminal is to handle propane, butane and commercial propane/butane mix.



The project designer PK PROMPROEKT, LLC.



At the Second Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok in July 2017, Yevgeny Panin, General Director of Vostok LPG, LLC told about the initiative of TOO Energo Invest to build a terminal for LPG exports in the Primorsky Terminal. The terminal of up to 1 million tonnes in capacity was estimated at RUB 4.5 billion.



On 20 November 2018, at Transport Week in Moscow FSUE Rosmorport signed an agreement with Vostok LPG, LLC on cooperation in designing and construction of facilities foreseen by the project “Construction of LPG complex in the Perevoznaya bay of the Primorsky Territory”.



