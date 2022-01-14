  • Home
  • 2022 January 14 10:56

    Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet entered Indian port of Cochin

    A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet as part of the Varyag missile cruiser and the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs made a scheduled call at the port of Cochin (Republic of India), says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    For the period of entry into the waters of the Indian port, a joint Russian-Indian naval exercise PASSEX is planned, as well as replenishment of water and fuel reserves.

    A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of the flagship of the guards order of Nakhimov, the Varyag missile cruiser, the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma, set out on a long campaign from Vladivostok a few days before 2022.

