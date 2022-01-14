2022 January 14 08:58

APM Terminals commits to industry-leading reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

APM Terminals will bring forward its Net Zero greenhouse gas emission target to 2040, a decade ahead of its initial 2050 ambition. A 70% reduction in absolute (total) emissions has been set as an interim milestone for the period 2020-2030. This is the most ambitious target set by any terminal operator to date, according to the company's release.

This commitment builds upon the company’s existing strategic approach to decarbonisation and recent investment in a full suite of solutions to reduce its carbon footprint. It will also contribute to a broader target set by parent company A.P. Moller - Maersk to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 across all business entities.



The Net Zero criteria use the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) pathway to limit global warming to 1.5°C. They include a societal commitment to act now and drive material impact in this decade, and a commitment to deliver net zero supply chains to customers by 2040.

As recommended by SBTi, over the decade APM Terminals and the Maersk Group will go above and beyond the 1.5°C aligned targets and invest in building a portfolio of natural climate solutions that will result in around five million tons of CO2 savings per year by 2030.



APM Terminals has developed a decarbonisation roadmap, with a range of focus areas, he explains as he talks about some of the main initiatives.



For customers, the most important requirement is that transport solutions are competitive, reliable, and offer an increasingly low environmental impact. Through pilot programmes already run by APM Terminals, such as the Green Gothenburg Gateway, and careful analysis, the company is confident that sustainable solutions also support all of these requirements.

In the intermodal area between landside logistics and ocean freight, through these new targets, APM Terminals will be ideally positioned to offer its shipping line customers, freight forwarders, and cargo owners an unparalleled opportunity to decarbonise their logistics chains on an end-to-end basis.