Chevron HDAX 9700 oil gains unique approval for MAN four-stroke engines using gas or distillate fuels

  2022 January 13

    Chevron Marine Lubricant’s low sulphated ash trunk piston engine oil Chevron HDAX 9700 has become the first lubricant to gain time-unrestricted approval for use with MAN Energy Solutions’ four-stroke engines running on either LNG or distillate fuels (with a sulphur content of up to 0.10%), according to the company's release.

    This approval is the first of its kind and offers simplicity for operators switching between the two fuels, meaning that they can use just one lubricant, rather than having to change lubricants after a fixed period operating on one fuel or the other.

    Other lubricants go through validation testing on engines running either gas or distillate fuels and are granted limited approval for the other fuel. Chevron HDAX 9700 secured its unrestricted dual approval due to its unique development.

    Chevron HDAX 9700 was tested on Luxembourg dredging and offshore operator Jan De Nul Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger and ultra-low emission vessel Sanderus. The company required an engine oil with very low sulphated ash formation due to the use of a variety of low sulphur fuels (below 0.10% sulphur) with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filter (DPF), as part of its strategy to comply with European Stage V limits on nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions from ships.

    Chevron HDAX 9700 is an SAE 40 engine oil that is designed to control sulphated ash accumulation in combustion chambers and exhaust system, while providing sufficient alkalinity to protect against acidic corrosion. After 6,500 running hours, the approval for unrestricted use with distillate fuels was granted, making Chevron HDAX 9700 the first low sulphated ash oil to receive such an approval. Because low sulphated ash oils are commonly used with gas engines – which are also sensitive to sulphated ash deposits – MAN ES was also able to grant unlimited approval for the lubricant to be used when operating with LNG.

    Unrestricted operation on a single lubricant will benefit operators in several sectors. Jan De Nul will use the lubricant on further dredgers as well as jack-up vessels used in windfarm construction. Any vessels looking to comply with emission control areas – or port emission limits – by using either LNG or distillate fuels with aftertreatment will also be able to use Chevron HDAX 9700.

    Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives.

