2022 January 13 11:55

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLRT ship repair yard in Klaipeda

Tallink Grupp says its vessel Victoria I, which normally operates on the company’s Tallinn-Stockholm route, will be undergoing regular technical maintenance works starting from today, 11 January until 26 January 2022 in Klaipeda, at the BLRT Repair Yards’ Western Shiprepair in Lithuania. The vessel departed to Klaipeda from the Port of Tallinn’s Old City Harbour yesterday, 10 January at noon and will arrive at Klaipeda ship repair yard today approximately by noon.

During the planned docking, the vessel will undergo various technical regular maintenance works and upgrades, such as the maintenance of bow thrusters, replacement of seals of the bow thrusters’ and Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP), maintenance of shell valves, pumps and coolers, installation of Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS); installation of EnergoProFins on the propeller hubs to optimize the vessel’s fuel consumption as well as maintenance of gearbox pumps. In addition to the technical maintenance and upgrades, the vessel’s passenger areas will also be updated and refreshed.

Commenting on the timing of the planned docking of the company’s vessel, Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, the Head of Tallink Grupp’s Ship Operations and Head Captain said:

- „At Tallink, the first quarter of the year is traditionally considered the low season which is when we normally carry out the planned technical maintenance works of our fleet. This is also the case this year, as we try to keep to a minimum any inconvenience caused to our customers due to changed route schedules and fewer departures.“

- „Additionally to the onset of low season, the heightened spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, which - along with new travel restrictions enforced by the various countries - is affecting our passenger numbers and as several of our vessels are, once again, out of operation anyway, it is the best time to get the technical maintenance works of our vessels carried out so that our fleet is in tip-top shape in time for the start of the high season in spring and summer. In the course of the technical maintenance, we will install the most advanced technological solutions onboard our vessels, to ensure that the vessels are as efficient, comfortable and environmentally friendly as possible. At the same time, taking advantage of this opportunity to refresh the passenger areas, so we are able to offer only the best service to our good customers.“

Victoria I will return from Klaipeda, Lithuania, to Tallinn on 26 January, where the vessel will remain until such time when the decision to start operating again on the company’s Tallinn-Stockholm route is made by the management of Tallink Grupp.

