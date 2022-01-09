2022 January 9 15:31

Castor Maritime announces the deliveries of two vessels

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces the deliveries of two vessels, according to the company's release. On December 23, 2021, it took delivery of M/T Wonder Bellatrix, the 2006 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tanker it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on December 7, 2021. On January 4, 2022, it took delivery of M/V Magic Callisto, the 2012 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on December 20, 2021. Both vessel acquisitions were financed in their entirety with cash on hand.

New Charter Agreements The M/V Magic Horizon, a 2010 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $20,100. The charter commenced on December 20, 2021, and has a duration of about 100 days. The M/V Magic Venus, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $29,000. The charter commenced on December 30, 2021, and has a duration of about 25 days.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. Castor owns a fleet of 29 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.5 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 6 Aframax/LR2 and 2 Handysize tankers.