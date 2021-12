2021 December 28 16:15

X-Press Feeders launches Nigeria Guinea Gulf X-Press

X-Press Feeders will be launching Nigeria Guinea Gulf X-PRESS (NGX) service at the beginning of January 2022.

The new service will be run with 1 vessel deployed in the rotation as follows:

Lome – Lagos - Lome

Connecting the hub port of Lome to Lagos via a weekly shuttle, NGX marks the company's first regular service into West Africa.