  • Home
  • News
  • RosGeo to replace its 2D-survey ships with new vessels of universal type
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 27 10:22

    RosGeo to replace its 2D-survey ships with new vessels of universal type

    Image source: RosGeo
    Local production of equipment is among the key challenges

    RosGeo JSC is developing a programme for scrapping of 2D-survey ships with a purpose to replace them with new vessels of universal type, Sergey Gorkov, General Director of the corporation told journalists. According to him, the fleet of engineering facilities and 3D-survey ships are in high demand while 2D-survey ships should be replaced.

    “The ships we have were mostly built in 80s, they are of fishery class and they can conduct 2D surveying. There have been no orders for 2D surveys for this or next year. Therefore, our idea is to upgrade the fleet adequately. The obsolete ships should be replaced with new ones of universal application ... For that purpose a programme should be developed enabling us arrange proper scrapping of old ships and construction of new ones. That is our proposal we are going to submit in 2022”, said the head of the corporation.

    One of the key challenges is equipment for such ships since there is virtually no production of it in Russia.

    “One of our tasks is to approach the creation of Russian equipment in 2022. For example, we have produced one type of bottom stations together with our partners. Their testing currently underway in the Black Sea is to be completed in January 2022. Our investment programme foresees the manufacture of 3,000 bottom stations next year allowing for launching of import substitution programme ahead of schedule”, said Sergey Gorkov adding that the investment programme of the corporation for 2022 will make RUB 9 billion including RUB 500 million allocated for digitalization projects. That is a record-high scope of investments in the post-Soviet period. Investments planned for the following three years will total RUB 23 billion.

    RosGeo is the largest geological holding in the Russian Federation with a developed production and technical capabilities, high professional competences and a unique scope of accumulated geological information.

    The company perform all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities from regional surveys for all types of mineral resources to estimation of the reserves and commissioning of the fields into operation, it possesses the unique competence in the area of offshore geological and on-shelf operations.

    The Holding incorporates a unique in terms of the competence and scope of accumulated geological information Research and production cluster and advanced Consulting center, for geological support to projects of any complexity.

    The Holding is the key contractor in performance of the activities within the framework of the state order for reproduction of the mineral resource base of the Russian Federation. RosGeo is a fully state-owned company.

Другие новости по темам: RosGeo, survey ships, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 27

18:36 RosGeo to have three multifunctional ships of Russian projects built by domestic shipyards
17:38 USC suggests looking into development of basic law for shipbuilding industry
16:19 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,450 pmt
15:45 The Port Authority of Valencia carries out an eco-efficiency analysis as part of the ECOPORT III project
15:26 Zvezda announces competition for supply of steel for construction of shallow-draft icebreaker of Project 22740М
14:57 Record breaking year for Wolfurt-Rotterdam TransFER
14:47 Meyer Turku Group reports net sales at 1035,9 M€
14:20 Season of icebreaker escort assistance begins in the Azov Sea
13:33 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet return from long voyage
12:51 Service ship to be converted to hybrid operation at the Port of Gothenburg
12:39 Riga port companies continue to invest in infrastructure and technology
11:46 Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA business programme
11:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
11:05 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces completion of the refinancing of the commercial tanche
10:47 Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel Offshore & Marine enter MOU to explore ammonia fuel business in Singapore
10:22 RosGeo to replace its 2D-survey ships with new vessels of universal type
10:01 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Dec 27
09:58 Damen Shipyards hands over new RoPax 6716 to Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:49 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 11M’2021 climbed by 7.2% YoY
09:30 Crude oil prices decrease amid mass flight cancellations
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 24

2021 December 26

16:58 STADT NAVAL approved as partner in the development of new MMPC
15:17 New Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina heads south
14:08 MARAD awarded America's ports over $241 million in grants
13:32 USCG repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba
12:19 Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected
11:02 Solstad Offshore secures contract for CSV Normand Maximus

2021 December 25

14:36 Petrofac secures UK contract extension with Neptune Energy
13:51 Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone
12:43 Vestas secures 301 MW order of EnVentus turbines from TransAlta in the USA
11:38 Beach Energy award DOF Subsea Otway Offshore Phase 5 Project contract
10:57 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers adventurers chance to relive record-breaking experience in new Corinth Canal sailing in 2023

2021 December 24

18:10 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for America’s ports
17:58 Bunker One Brazil to start testing BIO-diesel
17:26 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard delivers Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to Atomflot
17:04 A Guinness world records title for Best-selling Energy-Saving Ship Appendage Brand (Cumulative) was certified for Propeller Boss Cap Fins
16:05 Minerva Bunkering launches new service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jedda
15:37 Federation Council of Russia approves amendments into certain legislative acts of RF related to removal of wrecks
15:14 Avenir LNG enters into a time charter agreement with Shell for a newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel
14:42 Ships to be required to use 0.1 % sulphur fuel at South Korean SECAs
14:21 Australia approves the construction of a $250m LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide
13:43 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces changes of its service fees as of 1 January 2022
13:10 Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP and Fincantieri sign a 300 million euro “sustainability linked” loan for the construction of a cruise ship
12:22 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard lays down two bunkering tankers / bilge water removing ships of Project RST38 for Rosmorport
12:05 Port of Oakland clean energy efforts to get $5.2 million in federal grants
11:29 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
11:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives first order for LNG fuel gas supply systems for high-pressure marine engines
10:40 Grain exports from Tuapse port fell by 35.3% this year
10:19 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Dec 24
10:19 Solstad Offshore receives a major grant from Innovation Norway
09:49 Tallink suspends operation of vessel Silja Europa early due to new travel restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2021 December 23

18:37 Bahamas Investment Fund successfully raises USD 25 mln in equity for Nassau Cruise Port
18:05 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
17:43 Port of Kapellskär triples transhipment goods handling in January - November 2021
17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system