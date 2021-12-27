2021 December 27 10:22

RosGeo to replace its 2D-survey ships with new vessels of universal type

Image source: RosGeo

RosGeo JSC is developing a programme for scrapping of 2D-survey ships with a purpose to replace them with new vessels of universal type, Sergey Gorkov, General Director of the corporation told journalists. According to him, the fleet of engineering facilities and 3D-survey ships are in high demand while 2D-survey ships should be replaced.



“The ships we have were mostly built in 80s, they are of fishery class and they can conduct 2D surveying. There have been no orders for 2D surveys for this or next year. Therefore, our idea is to upgrade the fleet adequately. The obsolete ships should be replaced with new ones of universal application ... For that purpose a programme should be developed enabling us arrange proper scrapping of old ships and construction of new ones. That is our proposal we are going to submit in 2022”, said the head of the corporation.



One of the key challenges is equipment for such ships since there is virtually no production of it in Russia.



“One of our tasks is to approach the creation of Russian equipment in 2022. For example, we have produced one type of bottom stations together with our partners. Their testing currently underway in the Black Sea is to be completed in January 2022. Our investment programme foresees the manufacture of 3,000 bottom stations next year allowing for launching of import substitution programme ahead of schedule”, said Sergey Gorkov adding that the investment programme of the corporation for 2022 will make RUB 9 billion including RUB 500 million allocated for digitalization projects. That is a record-high scope of investments in the post-Soviet period. Investments planned for the following three years will total RUB 23 billion.



