  
  • 2021 December 14 18:14

    CMA CGM to launch new service from/to West Coast Central America

    CMA CGM has announced the launch of the NEW TIKAL 2, a complementary service to the current NEW TIKAL, offering optimized connections from/to WEST COAST CENTRAL AMERICA.

    With this new loop, CMA CGM becomes a vessel operator on the trade, and enhances its allocation from/to Acajutla and Puerto Quetzal, according to the company's release.

    Service will start in January 2022.

    NEW TIKAL 2 main features will be the following:
     Frequency: Weekly
     Rotation: 3 vessels (21 days) | Lazaro Cardenas – Manzanillo (MX) – Puerto Quetzal – Acajutla – Corinto – San Lorenzo – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas
     Transit times SB: Lazaro Cardenas to Acajutla: 7 days | Manzanillo to Puerto Quetzal: 11 days
     First sailing SB: ETD 25/01 Lazaro Cardenas
     First sailing NB: ETD 08/02 San Lorenzo

