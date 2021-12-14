2021 December 14 18:14

CMA CGM to launch new service from/to West Coast Central America

CMA CGM has announced the launch of the NEW TIKAL 2, a complementary service to the current NEW TIKAL, offering optimized connections from/to WEST COAST CENTRAL AMERICA.

With this new loop, CMA CGM becomes a vessel operator on the trade, and enhances its allocation from/to Acajutla and Puerto Quetzal, according to the company's release.

Service will start in January 2022.

NEW TIKAL 2 main features will be the following:

Frequency: Weekly

Rotation: 3 vessels (21 days) | Lazaro Cardenas – Manzanillo (MX) – Puerto Quetzal – Acajutla – Corinto – San Lorenzo – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas

Transit times SB: Lazaro Cardenas to Acajutla: 7 days | Manzanillo to Puerto Quetzal: 11 days

First sailing SB: ETD 25/01 Lazaro Cardenas

First sailing NB: ETD 08/02 San Lorenzo