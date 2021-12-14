-
2021 December 14 18:14
CMA CGM to launch new service from/to West Coast Central America
CMA CGM has announced the launch of the NEW TIKAL 2, a complementary service to the current NEW TIKAL, offering optimized connections from/to WEST COAST CENTRAL AMERICA.
With this new loop, CMA CGM becomes a vessel operator on the trade, and enhances its allocation from/to Acajutla and Puerto Quetzal, according to the company's release.
Service will start in January 2022.
NEW TIKAL 2 main features will be the following:
Frequency: Weekly
Rotation: 3 vessels (21 days) | Lazaro Cardenas – Manzanillo (MX) – Puerto Quetzal – Acajutla – Corinto – San Lorenzo – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas
Transit times SB: Lazaro Cardenas to Acajutla: 7 days | Manzanillo to Puerto Quetzal: 11 days
First sailing SB: ETD 25/01 Lazaro Cardenas
First sailing NB: ETD 08/02 San Lorenzo
2021 December 14
2021 December 13
2021 December 12
2021 December 11
2021 December 10
|18:42
|Port of Southampton enhances safety with vehicle telematics
|17:13
|MacGregor introduces the fully electrically driven heavy lift crane