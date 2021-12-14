  • Home
    Titan, Attero, and Nordsol awarded €4.3M in funding for a bio-LNG production plant

    The FirstBio2Shipping project, set to be completed in 2023, will achieve a decentralized production of bio-LNG designated for use in the maritime industry. The plant, located at the Attero facility in Wilp, the Netherlands, will produce around 2,400 ton/year of bio-LNG (or liquefied biomethane), according to the company's release.

    This substantial funding is a clear recognition by the EU of the vital role that bio-LNG will play in decarbonizing the maritime industry and expediting the energy transition. The collaboration of these front-runners in sustainable fuels shows their commitment to, and belief in, the strong pathway to maritime decarbonization through bio-LNG. As one of the first projects to receive funding from the Fit for 55 package, the FirstBio2Shipping project has also been recognised as practical, because it will supply existing LNG fuelling infrastructure. 

    Bio-LNG originates from organic waste flows, particularly domestic and agricultural waste that is available in abundance. Attero will produce 6 million Nm3 of biogas per year from domestic biowaste for the FirstBio2Shipping project. The biogas is upgraded and liquefied into bio-LNG by Nordsol’s innovative iLNG technology. This technology resolves various challenges in the production of small-scale LNG, including: producing high-quality bio-LNG (not containing contaminants); zero methane ‘slip’ (not releasing unburned methane); and no high temperature demands in gas treatment technologies, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership. 

    In partnership, Attero and Nordsol will produce 2,400 tons/year high-purity bio-LNG and 5,000 tons/year liquid bio- CO2. Titan, the exclusive long-term off-taker, will supply the bio-LNG to the maritime industry where it will cost-effectively substitute fossil fuels. The produced bio-LNG will reduce GHG emissions by 92% compared to a conventional maritime fuel, representing more than 87500 tCO2e net absolute emissions avoided during the first ten years of operation. 

    Producing biogas by digestion of waste streams and converting it into bio-LNG also fits into the sustainable circular model resulting in a fuel that is not just potentially net-zero in GHG emissions, but also has the potential to be net-negative in emissions by replacing the use of fossil CO2 with liquefied bio-CO2. 

    With the introduction of this first bio-LNG plant for shipping, LNG-fuelled vessels can take a significant step towards achieving decarbonization goals and meeting European Union and International Maritime Organisation regulations. Shipping’s pathway to decarbonization via LNG, bio-LNG, and in the longer-term green hydrogen-derived E-LNG is well underway and emissions will only reduce more as Titan, Attero and Nordsol scale up bio-LNG production further.

    ABOUT ATTERO 

    As a partner of private and public parties, Attero offers sustainable solutions for their waste flows. Eleven's core activities are the recovery of reusable raw materials and sustainable energy from vegetable, fruit and garden waste, PMD packaging waste, residual waste and mineral flows. Innovative and profitable solutions are the starting point. Attero processes more than 4 million tons of waste annually and has approximately 800 employees at its various locations in the Netherlands. 

    ABOUT TITAN 

    Titan is a leading, independent, physical (Bio)LNG supplier. The company is ISO certified and an accredited LNG bunker provider on the forefront of LNG developments in the small-scale sector around the world since 10 years. Titan is incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands and our head office is in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. It’s Titan’s mission to contribute to a cleaner future by supplying (bio)LNG, and in the near future E-LNG derived from hydrogen, as a fuel to industrial customers, truck fuelling stations and the marine sector. 

    ABOUT NORDSOL 

    Nordsol strives for a production of 30 kilotons of bio-LNG per year in 2025. Nordsol develops, invests, builds, and manages the plants and works together with various biogas suppliers, bio-LNG customers, and investors.

