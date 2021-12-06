2021 December 6 16:20

TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk signs contract with Maersk for integrated cold chain solutions

Maersk Pakistan earlier this week committed to setting up two cold chain W&D facilities in Karachi and Islamabad for TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk, according to the company's release.

Aruna Hussain, Managing Director, Maersk Pakistan signed an agreement with Asad Khan, CEO & Co- Founder of TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk to establish the cold chain W&D facilities for the healthtech startup in Pakistan.



TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk offer unique services in Pakistan, wherein the former delivers authentic medicines to pharmacies while the latter to end consumers, through their online platforms. The company is on a mission solve the problem of counterfeit medicines in Pakistan through providing authentic medicines in optimal conditions to customers at their doorstep. This partnership with Maersk helps strengthen their mission by ensuring that medicines are stored at optimal temperatures & retain their efficacy by the time they reach the consumer.

The two facilities will together cover a total footprint of 20,000 sq. ft. with modern racking. State-of-the-art warehouse management systems will be deployed to ensure precise inventory management which is extremely critical especially when it comes to expiry-sensitive pharmaceuticals and medicines. While Maersk has provided warehousing solutions in Karachi earlier in retail space, it will be the first time that the company will enter the Islamabad geography.



About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.