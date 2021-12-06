2021 December 6 16:05

“K” Line obtains VSPS regarding Australian quarantine for car carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has obtained certification of “Vessel Seasonal Pest Scheme” (VSPS) from Australia Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment for car carriers under “K” LINE’s operation on November 18th, 2021, according to the company's release.

The Australian Government has reinforced their quarantine at vessels calling at Australian port to prevent invasion of an alien species such as stink bugs which would harm agriculture, and car carriers and cargo will be strictly inspected.

Agricultural pest, like stink bugs that are inspection target invade vessels during loading operation in winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. Stink bugs tend to be more active as the temperature rises near Australian ports. Therefore, from September to May, which are summertime in Australia, are regarded as high-risk season. VSPS certification has been granted to shipping company that meets standards set by Australian Government.

“K” LINE’s measures (conducting thoroughness of cleaning inside cargo holds before cargo loading, checking cargo inside cargo holds while voyage and so on) have been determined to meet their criteria. VSPS approval enables to proceed quarantine smoothly when vessels call Australian port, and we expect it will reduce vessels’ schedule delay risk.

“K” LINE continues to make efforts to reduce risks of invasion of an alien species into Australia in compliance with Australian environmental policy and provide high quality and stable services.