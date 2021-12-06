2021 December 6 15:14

Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a resale new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has announced that on December 3, 2021, it signed through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to acquire from an unaffiliated third party, a Japanese new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel of approximately 181,500 dwt, for a purchase gross price of US$60,164,000. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the buyer by the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to the company's release.

Excluding the newly acquired vessel, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 33 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.3 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.27 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.