2021 December 4 12:34

The Hurtigruten terminal has been renamed Jektevik terminal

The Port of Bergen changes the name of the Hurtigruten terminal, to the Jekteviken terminal.



In connection with the Coastal Route starting up daily sailings between Bergen and Kirkenes with the companies Havila and Hurtigruten, the Hurtigruten terminal has been renamed; Jektevik terminal.



"Until now, Hurtigruten and Fjordline have used the terminal for their passengers, but when a new company comes in and will operate the same route as Hurtigruten, it was natural to change the name of the terminal", says port director Johnny Breivik.



Havila will start sailing from Bergen to Kirkenes on 12.of December.