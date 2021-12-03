2021 December 3 17:52

Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool supporting the marine industry to configure optimised propulsion arrangements for DP vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä has introduced its latest development based on the applied Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling to enable the accurate and speedy configuration of thrusters and other propulsion systems, to deliver the optimal dynamic positioning solution, according to the company's release.

The new Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool, which has been verified by DNV Maritime has been developed in response to the increasing need for efficient high-performance station keeping and manoeuvrability as offshore operations become more complex.

Conventional methods for assessing accurate DP capability calculations have become increasingly challenging as offshore operations move further from shore, and the vessels serving them become larger and more complex. OPTI-DP allows the simulation of environmental operating conditions, with independent wind, wave and current directions, if desired, plus the ability to simulate multiple failures. The Wärtsilä solution considers all details of a vessel’s thruster and propulsion performance, including the benefits of the 8-degree tilted thruster solutions, and utilises CFD results to deliver an accurate analysis.

Any negative impact from interaction between the thrusters, other propulsion systems and, for example, jack-up legs can be minimised. Furthermore, the system can prescribe any number of forbidden zones to indicate unwanted interaction between thrusters. The results of performance evaluations are presented in clear, thrust-utilisation polar plots for given environmental conditions or maximum acceptable wind speed plots.

The solution allows the implementation of azimuth thrusters, tunnel thrusters, and propeller-rudder combinations, with results available in hours rather than weeks. The delivered accuracy and efficiency gains are complemented with reduced investment and operational costs.



