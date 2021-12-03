2021 December 3 18:26

Hydrographic Company set to establish Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise

FSUE Hydrographic Company is going to establish a Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise, Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom), told journalists at the 11th International Forum “Arctic: Today and the Future”. According to him, the activities of the Center will be focused on the current tasks of Hydrographic Company, such as hydrography, organization of construction works and construction supervision.



“As it develops we are going to apply and demonstrate the best practices thus enhancing the efficiency of construction in the Arctic”, said Aleksandr Bengert.

Hydrographic Company is to present the Center of Engineering and Technical Expertise in January 2022. The company has signed agreements with its partners.