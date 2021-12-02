  • Home
  • 2021 December 2 17:36

    Vitol is first customer to approve completely digital inspection of cargo tanks

    Klaveness Combination Carriers “KCC” has announced, that one of its CLEANBU vessels was recently cleared for loading clean petroleum product (CPP) and accepted by Vitol, an energy and commodities trader and major charterer in the CPP market. The twist – the acceptance came following a completely remote digital inspection, according to KCC's release.

    This inspection of cargo tanks was conducted by surveyors at Maritime Expert Ireland scrutinizing high quality 3D photos from each cargo hold taken by the crew and uploaded on DNV’s Veracity solution. This replaced attending the vessel and physically inspecting the cargo tanks, and all parties concerned identified the following mutual key learnings from the experience:

    With safety always a top priority, all third-party service providers were safeguarded by eliminating the everyday risks of work at sea and going into cargo holds, as well as reducing the risk of any COVID transmission.

    All CO2 reductions in the operations of all parties are welcome and we saw gains in not utilizing ocean or land-based transportation to get surveyors aboard.

    About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

    KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating nine CABU and eight CLEANBU vessels. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

Другие новости по темам: CABU, Klaveness Combination Carriers, CLEANBU, Vitol  


