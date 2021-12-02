2021 December 2 15:42

“K” Line conducts trial use of marine biofuel for decarbonization on car carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) conducted a trial use of marine biofuel which was supplied by global integrated energy company BP on car carrier “POLARIS HIGHWAY”, according to the company's release.

“K” LINE signed a deal for marine biofuel supply with bp. The marine biofuel was delivered to the vessel at the Dutch port of Flushing on Nov 6th, 2021. After leaving Europe Emission Control Area, the vessel conducted the trial use of the marine biofuel.

Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, it will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications. This marine biofuel uses renewable organic resources such as biomass which don’t utilize as foodstuff and feed crop.