2021 December 2 15:23

Verifavia launches industry’s first real-time carbon intensity indicator dashboard

Verifavia Shipping has launched the world's first real-time Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Dashboard to determine the operational efficiency and CII rating of ships over 5,000GT, according to the company's release.

The flexible digital platform ensures simple and accurate recording of vessel ratings as well as ongoing guidance for vessel efficiency to meet emission regulations.

Verifavia’s CII Dashboard is the industry’s first online platform which provides shipowners, operators, charterers and other users with access to a vessel’s current and predictive CII rating. One of the main features of the dashboard is a calculator which can forecast a vessel’s CII rating for a single voyage, time period or reporting period. As the emission reduction rates for each year increase compared to 2019 levels, the calculator provides a roadmap for shipowners to understand when vessels, and specific voyages will comply with CII regulation, and to anticipate any changes required to meet compliance. The CII dashboard requires very little internet bandwidth and offers a clear, efficient and accurate management system for emissions data.

The Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) is a new measure based on an operational approach that supports the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) objective of reducing the carbon intensity of international shipping by 40% by 2030, compared to 2008 levels. The CII rating scheme will apply to all cargo and cruise ships of 5000GT and above, which equates to all the ships which are already subject to the requirements of the IMO Data Collection System.

To comply with regulation, the actual annual operational CII achieved (attained annual operational CII) must be documented and verified against the required annual operational CII. This will determine the operational carbon intensity rating on a scale - A, B, C, D or E - indicating the performance level. The performance level will be recorded in the ship’s Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP).

A ship that is rated D for three consecutive years or E for one year should come up with a corrective action plan showing how the required index of C or above will be achieved. As charterers, administrations and port authorities are being encouraged to provide incentives to ships rated as A or B, maximising vessel efficiency will provide competitive advantage for the long term.



Verifavia Shipping is the world’s first and only accredited verifier for EU MRV and IMO DCS by seven flag states including Liberia & Panama. Verifavia also already works with over 200 companies and over 2,000 ships under EU MRV /IMO DCS contract.

About Verifavia Shipping:

Verifavia Shipping strives to be the maritime industry’s first choice for the provision of emissions verification and hazardous materials preparation and maintenance services. With offices in Paris, Singapore and Chandigarh, Verifavia also has trusted partners based in Panama, the US, Canada, Australia, China, Greece, Turkey, Hong Kong, Germany, etc., to provide an accurate and expert service worldwide.



