  • 2021 December 2 13:42

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2021

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Last week ended with the largest one-day drop in crude oil prices since April 2020, as markets reacted to the discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant and the introduction of a raft of travel restrictions. Marine fuel prices followed the crude market and experienced significant decline. While uncertainty remains about the potential impact of Omicron on international travel and global trade, there are some signs that the initial reaction to the new variant may have been overly pessimistic.

    On a Week 48, the MABUX World Bunker Index showed a sharp decline in the main grades of bunker fuels. The 380 HSFO Index dropped by 33.85 USD: from 499.36 USD / MT to 465.51 USD / MT. The VLSFO index lost 42.40 USD: from 639.15 USD / MT to 596.75 USD / MT, while the MGO index decreased by 39.91 USD (from 747.33 USD / MT to 707.42 USD / MT).

    Despite the sharp drop of bunker prices, the weekly average Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the difference in price between the 380 HSFO and VLSFO - remained virtually unchanged over the week, just $ 1.15 down ($ 134.51 versus $ 135.66 last week). Meanwhile, the average SS Spread in Rotterdam rose to $ 135.50 vs. $ 133.33 (plus $ 2.17). However, the most significant change was the growth of the SS Spread average in Singapore by $ 15.84 to $ 173.67 ($ 157.83 last week). Sharp price fluctuations observed in the bunker market over the past week, hampered the formation of a firm SS Spread trend. More information is available in the Differentials section of the www.mabux.com.

    Gas indexes continued to rise on a week: Europe anticipates a cold start of December, higher withdrawals from the storage, while gas supply is tight. On December 01, another increase of LNG bunker prices was recorded at the port of Risavika (Norway) to 1775.37 USD / MT (versus 1592.67 USD / MT a week ago). The current price of LNG in Risavika is 1144 USD up the price of MGO LS in Bergen (631 USD / MT as of November 26). At the same time, the LNG bunker price at the port of Sines (Portugal) jumped on December 01 to 2396 USD / MT (versus 2050 USD / MT a week ago). Here, the current price of LNG is 1701 USD higher than the price of MGO LS - a record premium in 2021.

    The volatility in the global bunker market also affected the correlation differences between the MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) and the MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark) in the four global largest hubs over the past week. In particular, 380 HSFO grade was underestimated in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 11, in Singapore - minus $ 6 and in Fujairah - minus $ 1. Houston remains the only port where the MABUX MBP / DBP Index registered an overpricing by $ 35.

    VLSFO fuel grade, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, came over to the overcharge segment for all ports: plus $ 9 in Rotterdam, plus $ 56 in Singapore, plus $ 52 in Fujairah and plus $ 30 in Houston. While in Singapore and Fujairah, the overpricing ratio increased by 19 points for each port, in Houston the Index added 29 points at once.

    As for the MGO LS, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index has registered an overcharge of this fuel grade in two out of four selected ports: in Fujairah - plus $ 31 and in Houston - plus $ 22. In all other ports, MGO LS grade was underestimated: in Rotterdam - minus $ 44 and in Singapore - minus $ 11. The most significant change was the increase of overcharge margin in Houston by $ 23.

    Negotiations at last week’s hybrid meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 77) have indicated support for zero emission shipping by 2050 – a more ambitious proposition than the IMO’s current 50% GHG emissions reduction goal – but discussions on the IMO's $5 billion R&D fund as well as the use of market-based measures, which are seen by many industry stakeholders as a way of accelerating shipping’s energy transition, have now been moved onto the agenda of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships which will meet in 2022. A number of countries vetoed both the 2050 zero emission target and the resolution, including Brazil China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, one of the top questions was he introduction of a carbon levy on bunker fuel. Countries that were in favour of a carbon levy – either as a standalone measure or as part of a basket of measures – included the EU27, Canada, Japan, Liberia and Pacific Islands nations. However, opposition to this came from a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, China and Russia.

    Source: www.mabux.com

2021 December 2

18:36 NRP buys handysize drybulk carrier
18:06 2M Alliance’s Far East liner service „AE 7/Condor“ calls at Hamburg again
17:54 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Big Port St. Petersburg on December 7
17:36 Vitol is first customer to approve completely digital inspection of cargo tanks
17:15 BIMCO launches new contract for employment of security escort vessels
16:45 GTT will design the tanks of four new LNG carriers ordered by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to operate in Arctic waters
16:25 MOL announces delivery of next-generation coal carrier 'EeneX' series
16:05 PSA & ONE launch environmentally friendly barge service at Jurong Island Terminal
15:42 “K” Line conducts trial use of marine biofuel for decarbonization on car carrier
15:38 Wärtsilä wins order to supply cargo handling system for second LNG bunker vessel being built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
15:23 Verifavia launches industry’s first real-time carbon intensity indicator dashboard
14:55 Two more LK-60 icebreakers needed for regular year-round navigation on Northern Sea Route
14:28 Equinor and SSE reach financial close on the third phase of the world's biggest offshore wind farm
14:04 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir to commence operation in Kara Sea in early January 2022 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2021
13:02 European shipowners call for further action in the Gulf of Guinea
12:40 Rolls-Royce to supply eight mtu engines for new Svitzer tugs in Brazil
12:01 Throughput of Azov port in 11M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY
12:00 NORDEN simplifies business unit structure
11:36 Norway’s Eksfin tops NOK 10bn in offshore wind financing as Dogger Bank C reaches financial close
11:34 Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026
11:10 MABUX: Uncertainty on Global bunker market to continue on Dec 02
10:00 Digital Twin Conference 2022 to be held virtually on 11-12 May 2022
09:33 Crude oil prices are rising in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1

2021 December 1

19:15 PortNews to hold Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg
18:31 DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance
18:07 CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam
17:42 8 new fuel-efficient ships to join the X-Press Feeders fleet
17:26 Danish Smyril Lines Cargo starts second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam
17:06 Port of Antwerp invests in digitalisation of radar infrastructure
16:47 Western Australia and Port of Rotterdam to collaborate on renewable hydrogen
16:05 IMO moves ahead on GHG emissions, Black Carbon and marine litter
15:50 Diana Shipping announces completion of OceanPal spin-off
15:41 RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention
15:04 Yang Ming adds the latest of its 9th 11,000 TEU ship to the Trans-Pacific service
14:07 SEA-LNG backs Europe’s goal-based, technology-neutral regulation for cleaner shipping
13:50 Liepaja SEZ Board appointed Uldis Hmieļevskis, Deputy CEO, as Acting Manager
13:14 Rolls-Royce extends TBO intervals of mtu Series 4000 engines for commercial marine application
13:03 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY
12:56 Valenciaport tenders the drafting of the urban development project for areas 2 and 5 of the Special Plan for zone 1 south of the Port of València
12:06 Mostotrest conducted 2,177 operations on raising bridges in Saint-Petersburg over navigation season of 2021
11:45 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 1
10:49 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.3% in 11M’2021
10:15 Maersk Customs Services USA highlights trends and opportunities for U.S. importers
09:51 Port of Kiel receives funding for digital test field
09:30 Crude oil prices start rising
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30

2021 November 30

18:35 ICS urges WTO Director General to prioritise maritime transport in multilateral trade negotiations
18:14 First phase of Tuas Port reclamation works completes
17:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:35 HDB, JTC and MPA, which issue over two-thirds of government invoices, offer e-invoicing through IMDA’s InvoiceNow
17:04 DNV supports world first large-scale testing of submerged CO2 pipelines
16:48 RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Barents Sea
16:34 Brittany Ferries takes delivery of Salamanca
16:04 Port of Oakland total cargo volume down 20 percent in October 2021
15:50 RF Navy's corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of Varshavyanka project welcomed in Vladivostok
15:39 Abbey Heimensen appointed to VP of Marketing, MarineMax
15:34 The Port of Barcelona validates its Innovation Plan
15:19 Icebreaker Sibir of Project 22220 completed main part of shipbuilder’s sea trials