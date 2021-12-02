2021 December 2 12:40

Rolls-Royce to supply eight mtu engines for new Svitzer tugs in Brazil

Rolls-Royce is supplying eight 16V 4000 M63 mtu engines to Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari, according to the company's release. The engines, each with an output of 2,000 kW, will power four new tugboats that Rio Maguari is building for the leading tugboat shipping company Svitzer. The engines will be delivered by May 2022. The four new tugs of the Ramparts 2300 series designed by Robert Allan have a bollard pull of 70 tons and are to be used in ports in Brazil. With the new vessels, Svitzer will operate a total of eleven mtu-powered tugs in Brazil. About one in five tugboats in Brazil operates with mtu propulsion.



Thanks to their high power density and reliability, mtu marine engines have been successful for many years and continue to set new standards with efficiency, performance and environmental friendliness. To date, Rolls-Royce has sold more than 480 mtu engines for tugs and workboats, which are successfully in operation with customers worldwide.