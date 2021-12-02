2021 December 2 12:01

Throughput of Azov port in 11M’2021 climbed by 1% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-November 2021, seaport of Azov handled 9.526 million tonnes of cargo, up 1%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 1%, year-on-year, to 7.858 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports rose by 22% to 3.256 million tonnes, transit – by 3% to 1.667 million tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 11% to 4.185 million tonnes, imports - by 8% to 417,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 19% to 1.534 million tonnes, coal – by 60% to 1.01 million tonnes while grain handling fell by 7% to 6.475 million tonnes.



In January-November 2021, the port of Azov registered 3,049 arrivals and 3,057 departures versus 3,164 arrivals and 3,130 departures in January-November 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.