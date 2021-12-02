2021 December 2 12:00

NORDEN simplifies business unit structure

NORDEN is simplifying the business as part of its strategy to be even more customer, trading and data driven, according to the company's release.



This is done by consolidating the former three business units into two business units, one focused on investments, the other on asset-light freight services.



The unit is made up of current activities in Asset Management, which handles the ownership and longer-term leasing of dry cargo vessels and product tankers. Asset Management is joined by Logistics and Climate Solutions, a newly established team, which will work to deliver efficient and sustainable supply chain solutions to our customers by investing in selected port logistics.



The unit groups NORDEN’s Dry Operator and Tanker Operator activities, supported by an extensive risk management framework, designed to deliver strong recurring earnings.



By placing all asset light profit centres across its two primary markets under one umbrella, NORDEN extends its strategic drive to be more customer and data driven, strengthening its trading platform.





