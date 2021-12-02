2021 December 2 11:10

MABUX: Uncertainty on Global bunker market to continue on Dec 02

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued firm downward trend on Dec. 01:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 463.19 (-11.01)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 597.98 (-6.52)

MGO / USD/MT – 706.86 (-11.97)



Meantime, on December 01, another increase of LNG bunker prices was recorded at the port of Risavika (Norway) to 1775.37 USD / MT (versus 1592.67 USD / MT a week ago). The current price of LNG in Risavika is 1144 USD up the price of MGO LS in Bergen (631 USD / MT as of November 26).



The instability if the global bunker market continues led to sharp changes in the ratio of the MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index. In particular, as of December 01, the Index showed an overcharge of 380 HSFO fuel grade in all selected ports, although a day earlier an underpricing was registered in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge premium was recorded as: in Rotterdam - plus $ 2 (minus $ 13 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 3 (minus $ 4), in Fujairah - plus $ 12 (minus $ 6) and in Houston - plus $ 70 (plus $ 53).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overvalued on December 01 in all ports selected: in Rotterdam - plus $ 30 (plus $ 13 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 81 (plus $ 65), in Fujairah - plus $ 80 (plus $ 59) and in Houston - plus $ 62 (plus $ 46). VLSFO is by far the most "overpriced" of all fuel grades, with overcharge ratio reaching $ 80 in some ports.



As for MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, this fuel grade was underestimated on December 01 only in one port: in Rotterdam - minus $ 35 (minus $ 55 a day earlier). In the rest of the selected ports, the overprice levels were: in Singapore - plus $ 6 (minus $ 12), in Fujairah - plus $ 62 (plus $ 53) and in Houston - plus $ 60 (plus $ 46).



We expect global bunker prices may change irregular today: 380 HSFO - minus 3-8 USD, VLSFO - minus 4-11 USD, MGO LS - plus 5-15 USD.



Source: www.mabux.com