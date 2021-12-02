2021 December 2 10:00

Digital Twin Conference 2022 to be held virtually on 11-12 May 2022

DTC21 creates opportunities to boost profitability and strategies to maximize efficiencies

Digital Twin Conference 2022 is slated for 11-12 May 2022. This conference brings together key players of the oil & gas industry, to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, by means of digitalization in dealing with the current and future challenges of the upstream, midstream and downstream sector.

This event is a platform bringing the entire Oil and Gas Sector together along with IoT, AL/ML and digital solution providers to discuss the latest developments and best practices for digital transformation in the industry.

With an intense 2-days agenda, the conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, techniques and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of oil & gas digitalization.

