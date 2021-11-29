  • Home
    Wärtsilä partners with China Classification Society and Tianjin Port Group

    The intelligent marine technology company, Wärtsilä Voyage, has signed an MoU with the China Classification Society (CCS) and Tianjin Port to advance China’s intelligent vessel technology and deploy next-generation tugboat technology at one of the busiest ports in the world. The project’s scope includes delivering advanced situational awareness technology, and providing highly advanced digital simulators, which will significantly enhance and expedite vessel concept testing, including intelligent and autonomous algorithm testing, training, and safety. The next-generation intelligent tugboat is expected to begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

    The larger aim of the partnership is to enhance safety, productivity, and efficiency in China’s busy ports with intelligent vessels and smart sensor technology. Wärtsilä Voyage will, thus, also contribute to and support CCS in developing the first-of-its-kind intelligent vessels standards and guidelines for domestic vessels.

    Wärtsilä Voyage will conduct systematic and human-centric user research to help optimise workflow and improve overall work performance and safety. Developing these intelligent ship standards will also involve establishing international collaboration and knowledge exchange on safety standards and best practices of such smart vessels.

    China and Finland jointly endorse the project under the China-Finland Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation MoU, and the China-Finland Flagship Project on Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Strategy, 2019-2023. The MoU was virtually signed on 25 November 2021 in the presence of the dignitaries from the Ambassador of Finland to China and the Ministry of Transportation, People’s Republic of China.

    Asia has nine out of ten busiest ports in the world, and seven of those are in China. The Tianjin Port as a success case will thus offer an enormous opportunity to engage all other maritime ecosystem leaders.

    Increasing traffic, congestion, the unpredictability of weather conditions and emissions have become major challenges for ports worldwide. During the pandemic, vessels in Asia had a waiting time of 5 to 7 days. All this has acted as catalysts for ports to adopt innovative technologies that help mitigate delays and disruptions. The Tianjin Port has stayed at the forefront of such technological innovations — be it becoming the world's first port to get approval for an autonomous driving demonstration zone with 25 unmanned electric trucks, to more recently unveiling the smart zero-carbon terminal that shows its commitment towards preserving the planet.

    Having worked with leading ports on Just-in-Time solutions, and with a massive installation base of connected vessels, Wärtsilä Voyage is uniquely placed to offer end-to-end smart port technology that goes beyond ship-to-shore connectivity to include the entire logistic chain and voyage optimisation ecosystem via secure, cloud-based integrated solutions.

    The newbuilt vessel will be equipped with an advanced situational awareness system to detect small objects in low visibility conditions and provide decision-making support to the crew. However, the technology will not be limited to port operations alone. It can be applied and extended to domestic vessels in the future. That, combined with new safety and quality standards, will drive the adoption and scale-up deployment of smart technology in the non-seagoing segment as well — a key factor to enhance China’s shipping competitiveness.

    Wärtsilä in brief

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

