2021 November 29 17:17

Construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project to be completed in 2022

A total of 5,746 piles are to be driven with 3,664 piles already installed

Construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project is to be completed in 2022. Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of State Corporation “Rosatom”), told in his interview with IAA PortNews magazine.



According to him, construction of the Southern and Northern facilities is currently underway. Their length is 3.1 and 1.3 km accordingly. The barriers will protect the water area from floating ice able to damage the berths and the fleet. The structures are being built by MRTS JSC. A total of 5,746 piles are to be driven with 3,664 piles already installed.



Aleksandr Bengert says that dredging works in the water area of Utrenny terminal were completed in September 2021. “The scope of dredging performed over three years exceeded 24 million cbm. The access canal and the water area of terminal Utrenny has thus been deepened to 15 meters while the natural depth in the area was limited by 2–3 meters in some places. – told General Director of Hydrographic Company. – The achieved dimensions of the access canal and the water area let welcome large ships such as gas carrier Christophe de Margerie (Yamalmax) with a length of 299 meters, width of 50 meters and draft of up to 12 meters in the round the year navigation season”.



FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of State Corporation “Rosatom”) provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

