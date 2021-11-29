-
2021 November 29 15:41
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,672 pmt
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 1,223
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between November 22 and November 26 rose week-on-week by RUB 110 and totaled RUB 26,672 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 24,350 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 57 to RUB 26,150 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by 107 to RUB 24,450 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,600 to RUB 25,750 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 650 to RUB 39,200 pmt.
