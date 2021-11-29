2021 November 29 13:34

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches yet another Valdai 45R hydrofoil for Chuvashia

Image source: Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau th hydrofoil in the series

On 27 November 2021, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod Region) launched yet another Valdai 45R hydrofoil (Hull No С-514) for Chuvashia. The ship is built under the contract with State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) for the Chuvash Republic. The series numbers four vessels, says Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau.



Serial production of high-speed river-going hydrofoils of Project Valdai 45R designed for transportation of 45 passengers began in 2019. According to the statement, the geography of Valdai 45R operation has expanded considerably since that time. As of today, Valdai 45R hydrofoils operate on the rivers in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area and Yakutia with operation in Chuvashia and other regions to begin next year.

On 3 August 2021, JSC Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launched the first passenger hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design. The construction of such ships has been resumed after a 20-year long period. The first Meteor delivered to SeverRechFLot JSC in October 2021 will transport passenger in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area starting from the next navigation season.



Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau is currently building a series of new generation Meteor 120R hydrofoils at its own shipbuilding facilities.



