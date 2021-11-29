-
2021 November 29 12:47
Baltic Workboats AS developed new standard in commissioning of vessels together with Siemens Energy
Baltic Workboats AS says it has developed new standard in commissioning of vessels together with Siemens Energy. Commissioning of Siemens Energy equipment on Ferry 30 Hybrid was carried out remotely with virtual reality goggles which guaranteed that vessels were commissioned and delivered in time despite challenging times of COVID 19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Baltic Workboats AS sees huge potential in applying remote commission and service in future projects to even more reduce our CO2 footprint and minimize unnecessary travelling.
