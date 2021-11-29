2021 November 29 11:45

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues digest of main changes in RS Rules

RS introduces biannual Digest of the main changes in RS Rules available for download both in English and Russian versions.

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) introduces further extension to the RS Publications resource that was initially launched in July 2021 and offers biannual Digest of the main changes in RS Rules available both in English and Russian versions.

The latest Digest of the main changes entered into force since July 2, 2021 and after that date as at November 24, 2021 is accessible at RS Publications - Digest section.

RS Digest contains short summary of the RS Rules changes and provides hyperlinks to the relevant circular letters.